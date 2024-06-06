American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Down 4.1%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.43. 335,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 833,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.76 million, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

