Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplitude by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

