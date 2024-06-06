Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,416,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,419,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.60. 729,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average is $246.82. The company has a market capitalization of $395.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

