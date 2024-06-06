Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,080,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,460,906. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

