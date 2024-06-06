Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 597.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 336,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 59,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 170,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.30. 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,228,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $446.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

