Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 950 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.44. 786,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

