Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,719,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.60. 205,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,596. The company has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $362.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.