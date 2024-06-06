Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,297 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,237,000 after purchasing an additional 636,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,401.33. 993,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,447. The stock has a market cap of $649.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $787.51 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,334.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,226.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.