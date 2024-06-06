Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $579.22. The stock had a trading volume of 446,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $575.16 and its 200 day moving average is $553.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

