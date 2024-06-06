Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,418 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 876,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

