Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $112 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,986,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $112,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,331 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,549,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 117,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,452. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

