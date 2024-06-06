Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,325. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

