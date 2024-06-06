Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $22.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,312.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,519 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,116. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.