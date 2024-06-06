Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,061,000 after acquiring an additional 251,420 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,357,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 209,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

