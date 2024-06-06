Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,734,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,096. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

