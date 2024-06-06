Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,750,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.29 on Thursday, hitting $987.15. 274,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,017. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,041.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,027.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

