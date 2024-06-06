Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,810 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of EGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 702,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

