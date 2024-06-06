Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,134 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $3,215,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 420,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.01. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.