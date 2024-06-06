Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.47. 697,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.