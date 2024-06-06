Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 236 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 465,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $81,069,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after acquiring an additional 364,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after acquiring an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,401 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $161.28. The stock had a trading volume of 84,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $646,983 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.