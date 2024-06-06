Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 27,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,115. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

