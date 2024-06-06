Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 295 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.57. 730,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,619. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average of $195.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

