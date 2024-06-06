Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 811,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,400. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

