Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 510,274 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,274 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 192,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,425. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

