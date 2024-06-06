Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 70,340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,387. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

