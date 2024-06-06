Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 234,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 169,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,237,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,236,020. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

