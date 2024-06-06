Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.47. Annexon shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2,510,318 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

