Anthony (Tony) Lombardo Purchases 15,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.02 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$90,300.00 ($60,604.03).
Lendlease Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Lendlease Group
