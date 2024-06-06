Anthony (Tony) Lombardo Purchases 15,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.02 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of A$90,300.00 ($60,604.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

