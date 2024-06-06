Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 139,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,552,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,564,000 after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.55. 61,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,483. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

