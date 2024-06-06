Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 3.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 111,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,192,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 461,469 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

