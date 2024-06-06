Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $8,582,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

