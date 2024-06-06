Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 455,126 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,126 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Synlogic Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

