Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Portage Biotech worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 3.2 %

PRTG stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Portage Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

