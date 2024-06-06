Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Portage Biotech worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
PRTG stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. Portage Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
