Armistice Capital LLC Grows Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Assertio worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assertio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Assertio by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 107.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

