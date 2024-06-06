Armistice Capital LLC Invests $7.20 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after purchasing an additional 687,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after purchasing an additional 518,920 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

BBY stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

