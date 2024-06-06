Armistice Capital LLC Invests $86,000 in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INM opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.42%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

