Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $10.10 Million Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,103,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Prothena Price Performance

PRTA opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.