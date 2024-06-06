Armistice Capital LLC Sells 42,014 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,014 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE QSR opened at $70.85 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

