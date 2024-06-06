Armistice Capital LLC Sells 59,648 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,648 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

