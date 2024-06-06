Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 114,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Get Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.