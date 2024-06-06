Armistice Capital LLC Trims Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,936,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XFOR. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $116,003. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XFOR opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

