Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $43.67 or 0.00061414 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $86.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,100.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.46 or 0.00699601 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00089727 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000276 BTC.
Arweave Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.
