Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Up 4.3%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 137,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 401,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aston Bay Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The stock has a market cap of C$27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Aston Bay

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.