AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $80.66. 228,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,487. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $250.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

