Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,700.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
