Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.4 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

