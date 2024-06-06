Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.75 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 101.75 ($1.30). Approximately 104,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 230,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.29).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.37. The company has a market capitalization of £171.45 million and a PE ratio of 3,369.30.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

