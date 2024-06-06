Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Acquires A$28,500.00 in Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Free Report) insider Bryn Jones bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,500.00 ($19,127.52).
Australian Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
About Australian Rare Earths
