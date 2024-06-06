Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.61. The company had a trading volume of 416,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,849. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

