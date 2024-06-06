AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 149.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,764.69. 147,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,944.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,834.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,303.93 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.